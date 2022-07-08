WHILE Victoria's Health Department issues statements about issuing free rapid antigen tests to schools and urges people to remain up to date with their COVID tests, some chemists say they are being left in the dark about details.
The department, which oversees Albury Wodonga Health, has urged people to remain up to date with their vaccines for the past week, in particular people eligible for third and fourth doses.
Advertisement
But as the government pushes its messages, some chemists say they have to turn to television and newspapers to get the latest information.
Wodonga chemist Josh Litchfield, of Terry White, who has been administering fourth jabs for weeks, said he was often puzzled as to what the latest policy was.
"We've had this lack of communication since the start," Mr Litchfield said
"I haven't seen any official information, only what's been through the media, so we don't know officially what's going on."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Litchfield said some of his customers could relay information to him after watching television morning news shows.
"All we really know at this point is that now everyone over 30 can have it," Mr Litchfield said.
"It's actually been like this from the start, we've been hearing from people who have seen things on Sunrise.
"We hear this from our customers, on average, a good couple of hours before we hear anything's been officially announced to us through the government.
"It's been very ordinary how it's been handled by the people in charge."
Mr Litchfield said feedback from his customers had been mixed, with some not interested in getting a fourth jab, but many were anxious that they were too old or too young to get the latest dose.
"There's definitely been people who wanted to get the fourth shot that haven't previously been eligible so they'll be very happy about that," Mr Litchfield said.
"Probably the best thing is that it's not mandated - it's there if you want it."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.