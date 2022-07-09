A decorated North East footballer who played at the highest level has put his farmstead on the market.
Hawthorn premiership defender and Wangaratta Rovers Hall of Famer Norm Bussell's Weeroona property, at Whorouly, will go to auction next month after almost 50 years of ownership.
Set on 136 acres with Whorouly Creek frontage, 17 Bussell Lane is within half an hour of Wangaratta, Myrtleford and Beechworth with easy access to the North East's food and wine regions and the snowfields of Mount Hotham and Falls Creek.
The home is fully renovated with a modern kitchen, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a sunroom and comfortable living and dining areas.
Selling agent Michael Everard, of Elders Real Estate North East Victoria, said Mr Bussell had set the property up to "run like clockwork" so he could pursue other interests.
"Norm and his partner Annie are selling Weeroona to fully retire and move into Wangaratta," Mr Everard said.
"But it's the circa 35 squares of the quality home on the property that will excite many inspections and buyer interest.
"It has regularly been the centrepiece for extended family celebrations and seasonal events.
"Weeroona at Whorouly is an ideal-sized lifestyle and farming holding in a district where few properties of this calibre come on to the market.
"Within about 25 minutes of Wangaratta via the Snow Road, this property offers a great lifestyle and an easy to run flexible farming operation.
"The 'best of the district' with few equals in the North East are the hallmarks of this holding."
The property will be auctioned on August 6.
