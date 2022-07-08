FORMER Victorian senator Greg Mirabella says the Liberal Party needs a "rebrand" to better appeal to voters.
His comment came ahead of lodging his nomination to be the next Victorian Liberal Party president, with a vote slated to be held at the state council at the end of August.
Mr Mirabella said he had been wooed to stand by party members as he was cross factional and seen as capable of driving the organisation forward.
He noted the most recent Victorian and federal elections had delivered "very poor results for us and two things had to occur.
"We need an organisational restructure but we also need to rebrand ourselves to some degree because we're not doing a good job selling ourselves to the electorate," Mr Mirabella said.
He said more adeptness in a social media world was important.
Meanwhile, he welcomed the Liberal Party opening nominations to stand in the Victorian seat of Euroa.
"From a Coalition point of view it's essential we hold that seat and get someone good in that seat, whether it's a Lib or Nat," Mr Mirabella said.
Mr Mirabella said having seen his wife Sophie combine parental duties with political responsibilities when she was the member for Indi he understood those pressures.
"It's not easy, you're away from home a lot," he said.
