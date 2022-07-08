Tristan Lenaz admits he was hurt as a kid when people would query his Indigenous heritage, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's inaugural Indigenous Round on Saturday.
"Growing up in high school, a lot of people would say, 'what percentage are you'?. I'd think, hang on a minute, that a very derogatory term," he admitted.
"If I said I was second generation Italian, no one would ever second guess my Italian heritage or ask what percentage I am.
"Yeah it hurt, it tires you out and it frustrates you because why does it take so much energy from me to justify who my identity is."
The 25-year-old is a Trawlwoolway man from the Palawa people of Tasmania.
He was raised in Beechworth, but now lives in Melbourne, where he works as an Indigenous careers officer at Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), so both his professional and private life is focused on educating Indigenous culture.
"I have certainly noticed a difference with the younger generation," he offered.
"People are more compassionate on the social impacts and historical factors that have affected Indigenous people.
"Education is everything. There's a strong term saying, 'nobody's born racist, you're only taught racism'."
Lenaz was delighted when he heard the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League was launching its inaugural Indigenous Round.
The Wangaratta Rovers' player and artist Kamilya White, a Kija-Bardi woman from the Kimberley region in Western Australia, set to work and have designed one of the most striking Indigenous-inspired jumpers.
"It depicts the significance of the country surrounding Wangaratta or, more specifically, the two outer strips are the Ovens and King Rivers which intersect at the bottom, referencing the town's geography," he explained.
"This concept is further enhanced by the meeting place, the focal Hawk highlights the key role the club plays in bringing the community together.
"The centre stripe represents these individuals, including club members, players and supporters, additionally to further celebrate First Nations cultures and the special role they play in our great game, the names of the club's three First Nations players, as well as their mobs, are also credited."
There will be no prouder player when the Hawks host Lavington on Saturday.
"The movement is going to start from non-Indigenous people, if we can get non-Indigenous people involved and educate themselves, that's how we're going to close the gap."
Prior to the match, a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony will be held.
