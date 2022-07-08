The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rover to play crucial role in O and M's Indigenous Round

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:31am, first published 5:34am
WHAT A MOMENT: Wangaratta Rovers' Tristan Lenaz wears the club's Indigenous Round jumper with pride, ahead of today. Picture: MARK JESSER

Tristan Lenaz admits he was hurt as a kid when people would query his Indigenous heritage, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's inaugural Indigenous Round on Saturday.

