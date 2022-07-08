Former Hawthorn big man Jonathon Ceglar is hopeful of forming a part of Geelong's flag assault.
Ceglar crossed to the the Cats over the off-season after more than a 100-matches with the Hawks.
He is yet to play a match for the Cats after breaking his foot in the VFL against Collingwood on April 2.
Ceglar has been showing promising signs on the training track with his comeback imminent.
"I think it's likely that he will play in the next few weeks," senior coach Chris Scott said on Geelong's website.
"Obviously, the two or three weeks prior to playing is contingent on things going smoothly, but for the last couple of weeks he's got some continuity and been able to train pain-free.
"He has been moving around but hasn't been able to turn the corner.
"We feel he has now, so a fortnight to three weeks."
Ceglar averaged 15 disposals, four marks and 21 hit-outs last season.
