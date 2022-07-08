The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Geelong recruit Jonathon Ceglar close to full fitness after recovering from broken foot

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geelong recruit Jonathon Ceglar is close to returning for the Cats.

Former Hawthorn big man Jonathon Ceglar is hopeful of forming a part of Geelong's flag assault.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.