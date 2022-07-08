The Border Mail

Rob Wellington trained Saint Henry set for his second race this week at Wodonga

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 8 2022 - 7:26am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TWO-PRONGED ATTACK: Racing manager for the Wellington stable, Jesse Wellington. The stable will have a two-pronged attack at Wodonga on Sunday.

Albury trainer Rob Wellington is keen to have consistent stayer Saint Henry on the quick back-up at Wodonga tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.