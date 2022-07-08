Albury trainer Rob Wellington is keen to have consistent stayer Saint Henry on the quick back-up at Wodonga tomorrow.
Saint Henry finished second at Wagga on Monday when run down late after attempting an all-the-way win over 2500m.
Advertisement
The six-year-old gelding will drop back in distance when he tackles the $25,000 0-58 Handicap, (2050m) with apprentice jockey Fiona Sandkuhl booked to ride.
Racing manager Jesse Wellington said the stable opted to have Saint Henry on the quick back-up at Wodonga after the nominations didn't appear overly strong.
"We were originally looking to head to Sandown for his next start in a couple of weeks where he would have got in on the minimum of 54kg," Wellington said.
"But this race came up where we thought the nominations weren't that strong.
"Ideally we would have preferred the race to be over 2400m but being so close to home we thought that we may as well accept for the race.
"He will most likely go around for sure."
Sandkuhl has had one previous ride on Saint Henry at Kilmore in April where the gelding finished outside of the placings.
ALSO IN SPORT
Wellington said there were excuses for the run.
"Dad (Rob) is adamant that Saint Henry didn't handle the heavy track that day and it was nothing to do with the ride," he said.
"Hopefully Fiona will be able to give him a nice ride and on paper there only looks to be one logical danger in Johnny Buccaneer.
"He's been consistent lately so we'll so how we go."
Wellington was keeping his options open with stablemate Fever Tree who is a dual acceptor at Wodonga and Albury on Tuesday.
The stable was still undecided which way they will go with Fever Tree who scored a longshot win at Albury two starts back.
"We weren't sure that we were going to get a run at Albury on Tuesday with him so we nominated for Wodonga as well, just to be safe," Wellington said.
"He is a horse that doesn't handle a track that has got a lot of cut in it.
Advertisement
"The last time he raced at Wodonga it was a shifty track and he went terrible to be honest.
"But we've been told the track is a lot better now.
"He also copped a wide barrier at Albury on Tuesday, so we are a chance to scratch him.
"Wodonga might be the better option because if he can find the lead, the tight turning track should suit him."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.