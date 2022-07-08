Fire destroys farmhouse on property south-east of Woomargama

A farmhouse was completely destroyed on Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on a property near Woomargama.
Zone commander for Fire and Rescue NSW Stewart Alexander said firefighters from Holbrook attended the blaze after a call was received at 3.50pm.
Mr Alexander said the cause of the blaze on the property south-east of Woomargama was not known.
"There was no one hurt in the blaze but the farmhouse was totally destroyed," Mr Alexander said. "The place was well alight before 4pm."
