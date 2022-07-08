Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor has signed an extension.
Taylor will coach the Bulldogs for a third season in 2023, with an option for the following year.
The Finley product has proven an extremely popular mentor, although his playing has been stymied by hamstring injuries.
The Bulldogs claimed the wooden spoon in 2019, but have improved markedly since Taylor took over after the abandoned 2020 COVID season.
