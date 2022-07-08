The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jordan Taylor extends his time as Wodonga coach, with an option for 2024

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 8 2022 - 9:29am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor.

Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor has signed an extension.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.