COLLEGE students are looking to the Riverina to launch careers within the red meat industry which is facing "critical shortages" country-wide.
A promising show of students from Charles Sturt University campuses and other universities visited the Wagga Campus on Friday for the ICMJ National Conference Careers and Industry Expo.
Expo coach Katherine Mata said while many students come to the conference for the meat judging, the expo also provides them with a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity.
"The big thing is there are just no opportunities like this where students can meet forty companies," she said.
"Over the last few years, we've really lost a massive part of our normal work labour force. In Ag in general, I think it is a bit of a crisis the number of people who are moving away into jobs in the cities."
University of New England student, Cowra's Anna Johnston, 21, is one of many students looking at career options in the Riverina.
Miss Johnston said as, for the career, it's just something she finds interesting.
"There are lots of people in the world who need to be fed, so it's going to be an important industry in the future," she said.
Australian Meat Processing Corporation project manager Amanda Carter said the event is also a win for them as it's an opportunity for them to attract the right interest in the industry.
"We're not an isolated industry that has labour shortages, every industry has labour shortages at the moment, but it's really about attracting the right talent into the industry," she said.
"We hope that we can get a lot of these students to have successful careers within the industry."
Following the expo students competed in a small stock competition session held in the Food Pilot Plant.
Peter McGilchrist of the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association (ICMJ) said he was impressed with what the students had to offer.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
