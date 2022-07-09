SENIOR FOOTBALL - ROUND 12
Wangaratta Rovers 8.17 (65) d Lavington 6.7 (43)
Wangaratta 24.11 (155) d Corowa-Rutherglen 5.8 (38)
Albury 14.13 (97) d North Albury 11.8 (74)
Yarrawonga 20.10 (130) d Myrtleford 11.7 (73)
Wodonga 18.12 (120) d Wodonga Raiders 4.10 (34)
LADDER
Wangaratta 44, Yarrawonga 40, Albury 36, Wangaratta Rovers 32, Myrtleford 28; Corowa-Rutherglen 20, Lavington 20, Wodonga 16, North Albury 4, Wodonga Raiders 0
A GRADE NETBALL
Lavington 69 d Wangaratta Rovers 32
Corowa-Rutherglen 52 d Wangaratta 38
Albury 58 d North Albury 34
Yarrawonga 63 d Myrtleford 42
Wodonga Raiders 54 d Wodonga 47
LADDER
Corowa-Rutherglen 48, Lavington 40, Yarrawonga 36, Wangaratta 28, Albury 24; North Albury 22, Wodonga Raiders 22, Myrtleford 16, Wangaratta Rovers 4, Wodonga 0
