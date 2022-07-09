Wangaratta coach Ben Reid has now kicked 15 goals in the past two games after stretching injury-riddled Corowa-Rutherglen with seven on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Reid booted eight in round 11 against Wodonga and has catapulted to 45 majors following a starring role in the 24.11 (155) to 5.8 (38) triumph.
Fellow power forward Michael Newton also kicked seven to jump to 34 with the smaller Roos' defenders unable to stop the dynamic duo.
"It was a four-quarter performance for the first time in four or five weeks," Reid suggested.
When the home team cruelly lost key defender Cody Howard with a leg injury in the final minutes against Albury the previous week, it was always going to be a battle against the Pies' big men.
Abraham Ankers, Joe Richards and Daniel Sharrock joined the forwards in the best.
Kaelan Bradtke was terrific with four goals, while midfielder Cameron Barrett was outstanding.
