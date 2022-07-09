North Albury produced a super performance in falling by only 23 points to one of Albury's youngest teams in its long finals run on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
The home team, which boasts just the one win, trailed by only 16 points against the third-placed Tigers at three-quarter time, losing 14.13 (97) to 11.8 (74).
"We certainly had to earn it and I'd be surprised if they didn't say it was probably their best game for the year, although I could be wrong without obviously watching every game they've played," Albury co-coach Luke Daly reasoned.
The Tigers had eight players 21 or under, including Will Unthank and Brayden McMenamin, but co-coach Anthony Miles was best on ground, consistently hurting the Hoppers with his touches, while adding two goals.
Brayden O'Hara impressed on his return with three majors, while former best and fairest Jake Gaynor continued his fine form.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jack Penny kicked four goals, joining 17-year-old Archer Gardiner in the best.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.