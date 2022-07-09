High profile recruit Alex Smout produced his finest game for Wodonga in an 86-point hiding of Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The ACT-based Smout started the season well, but then suffered an ankle injury against Raiders on Anzac Day and hasn't regained his best touch since.
However, he kicked six goals in the 18.12 (120) to 4.10 (34) win at home.
"He probably played a slightly different role to what he's been used to," recently re-signed coach Jordan Taylor offered.
He probably played a slightly different role to what he's been used to.
"He's mainly played mid, but played at half-forward, he was unselfish and gave a few (goals) away to others."
Ethan Redcliffe chipped in with three, although Taylor believes his clever forward and a Raiders' opponent were charged.
Adam Jorgensen was superb for the Bulldogs, along with Jacob Barber and Daniel Wortmann.
Tiwi Bomber Brendan Kantilla was the visitors' strongest performer with three goals, while Ned Twycross and Jarrod Hodgkin also impressed.
