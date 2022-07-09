The Border Mail
Alex Smout kicks six goals in Wodonga's win over Wodonga Raiders

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 9 2022 - 11:36am, first published 11:12am
Wodonga's Ethan Redcliffe kicked three goals in the win over Wodonga Raiders, but the club believes he will face a striking charge out of the game.

High profile recruit Alex Smout produced his finest game for Wodonga in an 86-point hiding of Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

