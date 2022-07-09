The Border Mail

We're tired of COVID, but is has not tired of us

July 9 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has nothing of the urgency or public profile of previous roll-outs, but the fourth COVID-19 vaccine jab will play a significant role in the nation's health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.