ALBURY mayor Kylie King has declined to say where she stands on the staging of council Australia Day events on January 26.
Advertisement
Asked about what she thought of a RAP committee examining the issue, Cr King was non-committal.
"In terms of Cr Edwards' comments, it's probably more for her to continue that school of thought," she said.
"We know individuals have different viewpoints, which is absolutely appropriate, and this is NAIDOC week and I really just want to focus on celebrating the traditions, the culture and the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
Cr Edwards thinks it is inevitable the date of Australia Day will alter, given it symbolises "violent colonisation of our First Nations people".
Asked about her own viewpoint on whether the date of Australia Day should change, Cr King was cagey.
"I don't have a personal opinion that I wish to enter this debate," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cr King and council chief executive Frank Zaknich note the need to face the past in a joint message that accompanies the RAP.
"To truly reconcile as a city, we must acknowledge and address the historical and current injustices of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.
"Our city's history with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is complicated, but we do not need to be defined by this history, we can change this through positive and transformational action, with a clear focus on respect, relationships and opportunities, as articulated in this RAP."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.