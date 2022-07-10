The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury mayor Kylie King unwilling to voice her opinion on Australia Day date amid call for Aboriginal committee to have role

By Anthony Bunn
July 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watching on: Albury mayor Kylie King at this year's council Australia Day celebrations at Noreuil Park. She is looking on as an Auslan interpreter communicates to the hearing impaired in the audience. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

ALBURY mayor Kylie King has declined to say where she stands on the staging of council Australia Day events on January 26.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.