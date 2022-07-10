At just 13-years-of-age, Mylah Kennedy helped Yarrawonga to a 21 goal win against Myrtleford in the youngster's A-grade debut on Saturday.
Coming on in goal attack in the second half, Kennedy shot nine goals at McNamara Reserve.
"She was strong and confident and shot some beautiful goals and really enjoyed it," Pigeons' playing co-coach Bridget Cassar said.
"She plays under-17s and at training she's always hanging around shooting goals.
"We were missing one of our goalers (Madeleine Allen) so we thought it was a good chance to bring her up and give her an opportunity."
It was a big day on court for the three Kennedy sisters, with Tilly lining up in the Pigeons' midcourt alongside Mylah, and Maddie playing in B-grade.
Cassar shot 32 goals against the Saints, while fellow shooter Sarah Senini finished the game with 22.
The pair were among the best for the Pigeons, while Ellie Cooper, Saige Broz and Sophie Cappellari put up a good fight for the home side.
Rebecca Piazza shot 27 goals for the Saints, with Sally Botter rounding out their total of 42.
After battling player absences this season, Cassar admitted the Pigeons are still yet to have their full side all available in the same week.
"We haven't been able to get that consistency, but it's been really good to give players opportunities from other grades," she said.
"We've tried a few different rotations and it was good to try some new things and get some people back into the team.
"It's hard because we can't get that consistency heading into finals, but it is what it is."
Yarrawonga currently sits in third position on the A-grade ladder.
Albury's 58-34 win against North Albury now sees the Tigers inside the top five, with the former fifth placed Hoppers now dropping to seventh.
Alison Meani shot 44 goals for the victors at Bunton Park and was well supported by Kristen Andrews and Heidi Fisher.
Amy Richardson had a standout game for the Hoppers, while Sophia Kohlhagen was also among the best with 14 goals.
Corowa-Rutherglen's perfect record continues this season with the Roos overcoming the Magpies by 14 goals at John Foord Oval.
Emily Laracy put forward a strong performance in her 150th game for the club, while Sophie Hanrahan starred in defence.
Grace Senior shot 42 goals for the victors, with Georgia Clark landing 29 for the 'Pies.
Leah Jenvey and Issy Byrne were also strong.
Lavington got the better of Wangaratta Rovers 69-32 at W.J Findlay Oval.
Panther young gun Christine Oguche made her A-grade debut, with the 17-year-old landing nine goals. Fellow shooter Liv Sanson was the standout in the clash.
Gracie Reid was the best for the Hawks.
Raiders defeated Bulldogs by seven goals at Martin Park. Taylor Donelan was best on with 46 goals for the victors, while Hannah Pole was in form for Wodonga.
