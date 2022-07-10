The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Mylah Kennedy makes A-grade debut for Yarrawonga at 13-years-old

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 10 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEAP OF FAITH: Lavington's Liv Sanson battles hard for the ball during the Panthers' win against the Rovers on Saturday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

At just 13-years-of-age, Mylah Kennedy helped Yarrawonga to a 21 goal win against Myrtleford in the youngster's A-grade debut on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.