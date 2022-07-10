The Murray Bushrangers were looking towards Toby Murray as their forward target on Saturday, and the Wangaratta Rover delivered booting five goals.
However, it wasn't enough to get the Bushrangers over the line as they fell to Dandenong by three-points at Shepley Oval.
"Toby was really our main focal point up forward and he was terrific for us," Bushrangers' coach Justin McMahon said.
Wodonga Raiders' Max Beattie made his debut with one major.
Connor O'Sullivan, Max Byrne, Ewan Mackinlay, Foster Gardiner and Max Clohesy were also strong.
The Bushrangers were missing several players due to Allies commitments and injuries.
"We still have some players to come back into our side, but that's the NAB League, there's a bit of a revolving door this time of year with players coming in and out," McMahon said.
"It's really testing the depth of our group, but we're stepping up really well."
After leading at half time, McMahon said the side now must learn to take opportunities when they arise.
"We just couldn't quite score the goal we needed to get over the line," he said.
"We need to learn to take opportunities as they present and the game may have been different for us.
"Moving forward we feel like our best footy stacks up really well."
The Bushrangers sit fifth on the NAB League ladder.
