Wangaratta Rovers overcame goalkicking yips to realistically end Lavington's brave finals bid on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
In a high pressure clash between two ferocious tackling teams, Rovers' jumper in the league's inaugural Indigenous Round was the standout of the 8.17 (65) to 6.7 (43) home win.
Advertisement
"There were a lot of turnovers and that was on the back of both teams' pressure, it wasn't a pretty game to watch," Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell suggested.
The Hawks trailed by two points heading into the final quarter after kicking a paltry 4.10 to the visitors' 5.6.
"It was one of those things, you start missing them and it becomes a precedent throughout the game," Cresswell noted.
But with their top three hopes on the line, and therefore a realistic crack at a premiership, the home team had to find a way to win.
"We put Raven Jolliffe forward and Jace McQuade was told just do the ruck work, run forward and take risks because Gasto (ruck Shane Gaston) didn't play (due to work commitments) and he kicked two in the last quarter on the back of that," Cresswell explained.
"We played a really high press behind the footy and tried to stop their kick-mark game."
The moves worked as the Hawks landed their greatest goal output for a quarter with four, although they still posted seven behinds, while restricting the Panthers to 1.1.
Interestingly, the match pitted former Sydney Swans' team-mates against each other for the second time this season.
Cresswell left the AFL in 2003, which was Adam Schneider's first year at the club.
"They're a contest team, they bring high pressure, I rate them as a strong side, they play a finals brand of footy," Cresswell warned.
"They're high in defensive actions, they're very well coached."
Alex Marklew booted three goals for the Hawks, while McQuade's double in that frenetic final term was crucial.
Lean youngster McQuade continues to feature, Jolliffe made his mark when he moved forward, while Alex McCarthy also impressed when called in to replace Gaston.
Speedy duo Brodie Filo and Jack Gerrish also worried the Panthers, while Michael Clark has been ultra consistent since returning from injury.
Lavington's six goals were split evenly between Darcy Hennessy, Jack Kirley, who recovered from a head knock against Yarrawonga in the last game a fortnight earlier, and Jake O'Brien.
Jack Harland and Riverina products Sam Hopper and Hamish Gilmore also played well.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Rovers have now jumped into fourth, a win ahead of Myrtleford, while Lavington still trails the latter by two games with only six rounds left.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.