Yarrawonga emphatically answered speculation how it would handle gun forward Leigh Williams' absence with a blistering start against Myrtleford on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Williams was helping the coaching staff on the bench as he recovers from a broken bone in his back as half of his team-mates kicked a goal in the 20.10 (130) to 11.7 (73) demolition.
Quite remarkably for a game between two top three contenders, the match was over after only 23 minutes as the visitors raced to a 43-0 lead, with seven different goalkickers.
"It was good, a few of the boys popped up and played their role, it's what we've been speaking about all year," coach Mark Whiley remarked.
Myrtleford went into the match without six automatic selections, including its best midfielder Sam Martyn (overseas, but back this week), Matt Munro (overseas, but won't be back) and co-coach Jake Sharp (knee, finished for year).
But the Saints have more injuries, including former AFL players Dawson Simpson (knee) and ex-Western Bulldogs' best and fairest Ryan Griffen (knee).
"It looks like a medial, maybe a a grade one, so he's probably 2-4 weeks," Simpson offered.
Griffen limped off at the 13-minute mark of the third quarter after moving to the midfield from the forward line.
Simpson's knee issue stems from his AFL days, while youngster Liam Byrne (hamstring) and Ryan Crisp (head knock) didn't finish the game.
But the Saints' rising injury toll shouldn't take away from the Pigeons' performance.
Eleven players kicked at least one goal, with Whiley, Bailey Frauenfelder and Tim Lawrence booting three apiece.
Whiley was outstanding and he's relishing the move to the forward line, although he still spends time in his pet midfield position.
The Pigeons toyed with the Saints at times and it will cause enormous concern with the home club how many 'easy' goals it conceded.
After only 90 seconds, when you would expect the pressure from two finals-bound teams to be frantic, Yarrawonga worked the ball comfortably over the far side, resulting in a Tim Lawrence goal.
And after 14 minutes, Michael Gibbons fired a pass to an unmarked Jack Forge, who kept running and fired from around 40m.
The Pigeons didn't have a poor player, although Whiley, on-baller Harry Wheeler and defender Leigh Masters, who didn't spend any time forward after playing there in the previous game, were terrific, while Nick Fothergill and Lach Howe also impressed.
Murray Waite was the Saints' best, Simon Curtis tried to inspire the team while unheralded Jarryd Wallace was energetic.
Both teams are involved in top five battles in round 13.
The Saints travel to Albury, which will be desperate to bounce back after falling in round four, while Yarrawonga faces the same scenario in its home game against Wangaratta Rovers.
