Governor-General David Hurley met hundreds of volunteer fire fighters on Sunday to honour their efforts during the tragic bushfires that ravaged the North East in 2019-20 .
More than 5,500 medals will be presented across the state to those who served during the crisis.
Mr Hurley said the medals were an essential part of recognising the service of CFA volunteers during the bushfire crisis.
"The National Emergency Medal acknowledges the efforts that have been made during some of our country's most challenging periods," Mr Hurley said.
"The NEM is a means of saying thank you to recipients - and that Australia recognises the service they have given.
"In recognising individuals here in North East Victoria, we also highlight and celebrate the tremendous contributions that have - and continue to be - made by CFA volunteers across Victoria."
Sophie Hewatt of the Corryong Fire Brigade said it was a great honour to receive the award and, while it brought back painful memories, she was happy to catch up with people who were there at the time.
"I'd just finished my year 12 exams and was enjoying some summer holidays for a few weeks and then ended up fighting this mad fire," Ms Hewatt said.
"I started at the CFA youth crew when I was about 15 and then joined the Corryong Brigade when she turned 16.
"You hope you would never have to deal with a horrific thing like this.
"But when it came you just have to do what you can do.
"You have to look after yourself and those around you."
Volunteer Andrew Whitehead, of Biggara Fire Brigade, said he was delighted to meet Mr Hurley and congratulated the CFA for an "amazing day".
Mr Whitehead, who has battled blazes with the brigade for 25 years, said the 2019 crisis was like nothing he had ever seen.
"We arrived out of Cudgewa about 10 o'clock at night before the fire came," he said.
"At that stage you couldn't really see anything, then within minutes we could see spots coming out in the hills around us and then it was unbelievable.
"From seeing glow to seeing fire in 15 minutes - it just moves that quick.
"The flames were two or three times the height of the buildings.
"The fires were like something I'd never seen before.
"I had been with the brigade for about 25 years but nothing could prepare us for that.
"The weekend was an excellent opportunity for people to come together."
