It was a tough weekend on the road for the Bandits after suffering losses to Manly Warringah and Norths.
With just two-points separating them from the Sea Eagles, coach Haydn Kirkwood said "it was probably one of the toughest losses we've had this season."
"We showed some fight back and just couldn't get over the line in the end," he said.
It was then a 17 point margin against the Bears.
"We just weren't consistent enough to get the win."
Lochlan Cummings top scored for the border side with 25-points in that clash, also leading the way with 23 points on Saturday.
Hamish Warden put up 22 points against the Sea Eagles, while Kieran Hayward finished the night with 18 points.
Kirkwood said the side will reflect before heading into round 14.
"Players just need to start realising that team basketball is going to get us to the end of the season," he said.
"We'll just focus on the next three weeks, because we're going to be at home against some tough competition.
"We're definitely committed to bouncing back."
