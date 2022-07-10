The Bandits have strengthened their lead in the NBL1 East women's competition following back-to-back away wins against Manly Warringah and Norths on the weekend.
A 33 point display by Lauren Jackson on Saturday night helped put the border side in control of the Sea Eagles, finishing the game 43 points clear. Unique Thompson landed 22 points, in what was the first time the duo had teamed up.
Advertisement
"We were close to our best for most of that game," coach Matt Paps said.
"They (Jackson and Thompson) were awesome together and both good defensively."
The Bandits then defeated the Bears by nine points in a top of the table clash on Sunday.
Jackson posted 28 points and eight rebounds, Thompson 27 points and 13 rebounds and Jade McCowan shot 11 points.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It was a good challenge," Paps said.
"We knew it was going to be a tough weekend and it was. It's difficult, it's a long trip and it's the second game of the weekend.
"Offensively we really had to pick it up in the second half."
The Bandits are now two games clear of second placed Sutherland, while Sunday's loss now sees the Bears drop to third spot.
They meet Newcastle next.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.