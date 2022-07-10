The Border Mail

Bandits defeat Many Warringah and Norths in NBL1 East women's clashes

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 10 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Jackson

The Bandits have strengthened their lead in the NBL1 East women's competition following back-to-back away wins against Manly Warringah and Norths on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.