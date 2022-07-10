Albury Thunder produced another gritty display against a likely grand finalist on Sunday, but Young proved too strong in Group Nine rugby league.
The Thunder stunned the visitors by jumping to a 12-0 lead after only 16 minutes, with the second-placed outfit then scoring six tries to another one to post a 30-16 win.
"I thought at times the game was ours, we weren't completing, silly mistakes, we were giving away silly penalties, trying to blame the other team when it's on the back of ourselves doing it," coach Robbie Byatt admitted.
The fifth-placed Thunder went into the game as rank outsiders, given the Cherrypickers' firepower and the Border club's rising injury toll, but hooker Kieren Ford dived over from dummy-half to kick-start the scoring.
Lightweight lock Jeremy Wiscombe then scored a brilliant individual try, chip kicking the ball over the defence and snaring the perfect bounce.
The Thunder was excellent for most of the first half, but Young's class showed with three tries in the final minutes for a half-time lead.
When the home side allowed a kick to bounce after five minutes of the second half and Young scored, it was always going to be difficult for the underdogs to win.
Young's class was the difference with the Cornish brothers - ex-NRL playmaker Mitch, Tyler and Nick - combining with fullback Nick Hall for the six tries.
Lionhearted prop Sam Collins was outstanding, while Mason Fuller's first half and Jackins Olam's second half were terrific.
Olam's brother - Melbourne Storm centre Justin - was in the crowd.
