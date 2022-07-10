Albury United is on the verge of claiming the league title after toppling Albury Hotspurs in Albury Wodonga Football Association's senior women's game on Sunday.
The Greens won the top of the table clash 3-1 to build a three-game lead, with only six rounds left.
"We played together as a team, which worked out well considering we lost a couple of players, we played it through the middle and played to feet," United captain Allanah Seary said.
"To Spurs' credit they were really good and I've been told it was a great game to watch."
Centre back Ruby Leslie was outstanding for the winning home team.
