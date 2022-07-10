The Border Mail
Crews quickly control Tangambalanga fire that spread to property wall

By Janet Howie
Updated July 11 2022 - 3:44am, first published July 10 2022 - 10:00pm
EVENING INCIDENT: Fire crews work together to deal with a wall fire at Tangambalanga just after 8pm on Sunday.

Firefighters took about half an hour to control a fire at Tangambalanga on Sunday evening.

