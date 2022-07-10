Firefighters took about half an hour to control a fire at Tangambalanga on Sunday evening.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said brigades were called just after 8pm to reports of a wall fire at Kiewa East Road.
Advertisement
"On arrival, crews found a fire outside had spread to the wall of a property," he said.
"Five CFA vehicles attended, including four tankers from Kiewa and Bonegilla brigades and one staff vehicle."
The scene was declared under control at 8.39pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.