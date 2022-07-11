An unresolved water issue has delayed a first home builder by more than six months.
Bree Sinclair should already be in her Cromwell Road home at Leneva, but has been in limbo since December as external concrete works can't be completed until there's a solution.
Advertisement
Water beneath the surface has moved along the sewer and stormwater mains and found its way out beside a manhole, next to a footpath on Ms Sinclair's property.
It's left a slimy discharge she said has affected safety of pedestrians and builders on the site and her brother's house being built next-door.
"We've made countless complaints to council and just want some direction. I want to make sure this water is not affecting the structure of my building," she said.
"The builders are actually being threatened with fines from council about the issue, but it's not their fault. No one seems to know what to do.
"If I have to do work on an asset, which I don't own, that could affect insurance with my property and I could be held liable for any damage to the rest of the estate."
Wodonga Council planning, development and infrastructure director Leon Schultz said stormwater system inspections confirmed it was functioning correctly.
"In this instance, ground water is moving across the construction site, and may be following the outside of the stormwater and sewer pipes before exiting on to the footpath," he said.
"The management of ground water flow across the site is the responsibility of the builder and owner.
"Council has made several on-site inspections and provided advice that the builder and owner could run drainage to capture this ground water directly into a nearby side entry pit. The builder has been instructed to stop the ground water from flowing on to the footpath.
IN OTHER NEWS
After investigation, North East Water agreed it was a ground water issue and not related to its infrastructure.
"North East Water is responsible for drinking water and wastewater which doesn't incorporate the management of ground water," a spokesperson said.
"We would encourage the property owner to get advice from a licensed plumber."
Surveyor Michael McLinden said Wodonga Council and North East Water had failed to take responsibility.
Advertisement
"I've advised my clients not to touch the drains as council and North East Water control the easement and they're not permitted to interfere with the drains," he said.
"I'm concerned council and North East Water, by ignoring the owners' concerns, place their properties and the community at risk of damage and injury."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.