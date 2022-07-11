The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Keen to start on home at Leneva, build has been held up over water issue

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT IMPRESSED: Bree Sinclair's house build on Cromwell Road at Leneva has been delayed since December last year as water continues to flow from a manhole at the base of her property. Picture: ASH SMITH

An unresolved water issue has delayed a first home builder by more than six months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.