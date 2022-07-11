Albury Wodonga Health will to continue to play its part in reducing the use of the drug ice across the region.
Advertisement
Albury Wodonga Health executive director of mental health, alcohol and other drugs Lucie Shanahan said a range of services were available.
"This service supports and assists individuals to meet their goals in reducing harm associated with alcohol and other drug use via withdrawal, counselling or opiod treatment services," she said.
"We work with mental health services, GPs and other health providers, such as Albury Community Health Centre, Gateway Health and Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service to ensure the best outcomes for patients.
"AWH also provides opiate replacement services for people who are dependent on prescribed or illicit opioids.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This involves providing replacement therapies which can safely reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms and minimise harm associated with opiate dependency both at an individual and community level."
Dr Shanahan said dedicated nurses were available to provide brief intervention for presentations to emergency departments.
"This is a preventative approach for patients who may not be aware of the risks associated with alcohol, and management strategies," she said.
Community alcohol and other drugs services at Albury Community Health Centre and Gateway Health are free.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.