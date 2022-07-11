The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

James Wiltshire's photos show High Country during bush fires and COVID-19

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated July 11 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT ALL LOST: Cudgewa farmer Adam Wheeler on his horse after his property near Corryong was destroyed during the 2019-20 bushfires. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A travelling photo exhibition that opens at Bright Library on Tuesday reflects what happened on the Border during the bushfires and the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline Tung

Caroline Tung

Journalist

Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.