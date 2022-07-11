A travelling photo exhibition that opens at Bright Library on Tuesday reflects what happened on the Border during the bushfires and the pandemic.
The exhibition, which includes a series of images by Border Mail photographer James Wiltshire, was originally only going to feature bushfire stories to be shown at Melbourne's State Library.
That changed when the project evolved to include the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was decided 31 out of the 300 photos selected for the library's archive collection would go on tour.
The project, State of Change: Rural & regional stories from 2020, documented how communities lived during natural disasters and disease.
Wiltshire said it was important the subjects in his photos recognised themselves and that they "went through something pretty full on".
"I think it's a good opportunity for some of the people who were in the photos to see themselves, which is probably more important," he said.
"It was actually going to be hard for people to see it when it was down there (in Melbourne), because it happened during COVID."
Commissioned photographers worked with various subjects in different parts of regional Victoria.
One of Wiltshire's main photos was about farmer Adam Wheeler, whose farm was burned down in Cudgewa near Corryong.
The story showed how the Corryong community tried to get back on their feet after the bushfire, but then had to live with the pandemic for another two years.
Another subject was fire station captain, Terry Crisp, whose work was extended to the snow fields in winter when the pandemic took hold after the bush fires.
"All these people who started as bushfire stories, pretty quickly, everybody was affected by COVID," Wiltshire said.
"(It was) pretty easy to make a connection from bushfires straight to COVID."
Curator Jade Hadfield said Wiltshire's images "showed the moment without giving away too much".
"These ones that we chose really reflected what happened during 2019 and 2020, were just really vivid and really emotive images," she said.
"He photographed the bee farm, showing the impact of the fires on the bees' behaviour, and him having to go further to find the required food sources for them, Border closures..."
The pilot documentary photography project proposed by photographer John Rodsted captured the impact of natural disaster and disease in rural and regional communities.
Other photographers Tiffany Garvie, Fabiana Guerreiro and Aldona Kmiec portrayed unique experiences in their communities at East Gippsland, High Country and along the Great Ocean Road.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
