A Border speech and drama teacher's contribution over more than 50 years has been recognised with "the pinnacle" of tertiary awards.
Jan Skinner received an honorary doctorate, Doctor of Letters Honoris Causa, from the Australian Guild of Music Education, the first time that higher education institution has bestowed such an award.
Born and raised in Albury, Ms Skinner has been teaching and examining since the late 1960s, both in Melbourne and her home town. She has produced more than 30 musicals and 20 plays and taken groups to competitions around Australia.
Holding a fellowship from the London College of Music and an Examiners Licentiate, Ms Skinner entered 54 successful candidates for their AGME Associate Diplomas between 1969 and 2019.
She became the guild's assistant director of speech in 1985 and for many years has led the development of nine graded syllabi in speech as well as speech and drama, including second language speakers, business and performance.
Guild chief executive Beth Woollacott, head of performance music and arts management, said the honorary doctorate was based on academic work and also community contribution.
"It's the pinnacle of what we can award," she said.
"It is done with a lot of care and a lot of process to actually really confirm that the person meets those criteria.
"And Jan just meets all of those with flying colours."
Professor Woollacott said the assessment process took about six months and solicited comments from past students and parents.
Ms Skinner said she was "shocked and surprised and honoured to think that they thought me worthy of it" when she heard of her award.
Having studied speech and drama as a child, teaching became "a natural progression" and her love of it continues today as she guides 18 students aged between four and 17 years.
Any retirement thoughts?
The Doctor of Letters Honoris Causa for Speech and Drama was awarded during an online ceremony last month attended by students and lecturers from the US, Mexico, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.
Ms Skinner said it was important for children to learn speech and drama and how to communicate properly.
