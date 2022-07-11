It's hard to believe that at only 22, Emily Laracy already has 150 Ovens and Murray netball games to her name with Corowa-Rutherglen.
But after joining the club at 13 and making her A-grade debut at 14, Laracy's experience goes beyond her years.
"Everyone was like '150, how old does that make you?' I said I'm only 22, they thought I was older," she laughed.
Laracy can still recall the nerves she felt when she received her first senior call-up.
"I got to play against Wodonga Bulldogs and I remember my A-grade debut was on Jane Cook," she said.
"I was like a little fish in a big pond, it was nerve racking at 14.
"At that point I had Beck Didier (O'Connell) as the A-grade coach, but Georgie Bruce was stepping up to coach the following year.
"In that game I think she (Bruce) was helping the defenders and I remember looking at the side of the court and she's there saying 'it's ok, it's alright, you can do it.'
"I think I got one tip and they all got around me.
"They definitely took me under their wings and I was lucky enough to have the likes of Cathy Svarc and Simone Hanrahan, so many elite players, which was great.
"It was a good opportunity and one I'll always remember."
Laracy went on to claim the league's Rising Star award in 2017.
Following the Roos heartbreak in the 2019 decider against Wangaratta, Laracy admitted they're still as hungry as ever to go one better.
After the first 12 rounds, Corowa-Rutherglen's A-grade side has so far been victorious on every occasion.
"In 2019 we had such a good season too and we unfortunately lost it at the end," Laracy said.
"But we have taken it up that extra notch since then and we have some new players that are really exciting to have.
"Hopefully we can just hold on and keep playing like we normally do.
"We always get around each other and we love that as a team. Hopefully that can stem towards it."
The Roos are coming off the back of a win against rivals Magpies, with Laracy among the best for the victors in defence.
"They're an amazing team and we always have such a great game with them. We're so well matched," Laracy said of the 'Pies.
"Going back to 2019 to versing them now, I think we've got a few more structures that we've learnt and tried to capitilise on to make us that little bit better."
The Roos are now preparing to take on Wodonga Raiders at Birallee Park when players hit courts again for round 13 this weekend.
They then meet Lavington, Yarrawonga, Rovers, Wodonga and Myrtleford to round out the home and away season.
