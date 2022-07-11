THE "disastrous" management of airports across Australia recently shows the value in keeping Albury's aviation hub in public hands, a city councillor says.
David Thurley made the comment as Albury councillors on Monday night endorsed a governance review of the airport which recommended it remain under council control and ownership.
"We don't have to go far to see some disastrous airport management around Australia at the moment," Cr Thurley said in the wake of delays and baggage problems besetting passengers.
"I think we've had a strong operating model there and strong support from the public that it should remain in council hands."
Councillors Ashley Edwards and Jess Kellahan expressed similar sentiments.
The latter noted it now provided links to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide as well as playing a critical role with climate and medical emergencies.
"We are lucky to have this facility and the service that it provides to us," Cr Kellahan said.
Earlier on Monday night, Cr Kellahan pointed to growing interest in basketball to show why the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre needs to be expanded.
She was moving a motion to take feedback as part of a feasibility study into a stage two development at the East Albury precinct which could include an aquatics centre.
"Thanks to the return of the legendary Lauren Jackson, playing for the Lady Bandits, basketball is having a huge resurgence with Mini Hoops registration reaching capacity in 20 minutes at the most recent online registrations opening," Cr Kellahan said.
She added the stadium was in "dire need of an upgrade" to ensure it attracted major events on an ongoing basis.
Cr Kellahan noted there were 1700 junior basketballers in Albury with 80 on a waiting list.
Council has put on hold stage one of a stadium redevelopment after having a funding application rejected by the NSW government, however Cr Kellahan said the centre could remain operating if the second stage preceded it.
"Stage two happening before stage one....will allow three additional basketball courts to be functional whilst the remaining five could be under construction, meaning the stadium doesn't need to fully close, reducing the impact on the competitions," she said.
"Any move in this space, be it stage one or two, is most welcomed."
