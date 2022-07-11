MELBOURNE'S Southern Cross railway station has been saturated in advertising for Wangaratta as part of the council campaign to attract visitors to the North East city.
More than 100 signs are adorning the station through to July 31.
Advertisement
Giant drapes hanging from the roof are complemented by signage along fencing, lift doors, the risers of stairs and gates to platforms.
Rural City of Wangaratta marketing and communications specialist Sadie Tilleray said the wall-to-wall approach at Southern Cross was seen as a way to appeal to Melburnians facing promotions from many destinations wanting tourists in the wake of COVID clamps.
"There was really an intention to make us stand out from the crowd a bit more, to be a bit different and to be out of the box," Ms Tilleray said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
An estimated 1.4 million people pass through the station each week, with the mix of suburban and V/Line commuters a factor in its choice for the campaign.
In addition to the signage, the promotion will next week involve virtual reality goggles being provided to people wanting a glimpse into Wangaratta and evening promotions with five wineries - Brown Brothers, Dal Zotto, Glenbosch, Pizzini and Red Feet.
On separate nights, a winery figure will appear on a screen at the station and describe a varietal which will be tied to a wine aroma kit.
"The people at the station will be asked to identify the aroma present in the wines, it might be grapefruit, sandalwood or blueberry," Ms Tillerary said, noting alcohol is unable to be served at the terminus.
The success of the campaign will be judged on the engagement for those activities, traffic to the Visit Wangaratta website and eventually overnight stays and visitor spending.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.