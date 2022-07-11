Police will have the ability to reopen historic missing persons cases across NSW through the collection of DNA from family members.
DNA management unit and NSW Missing Persons Registry officers were in Albury on Monday to take samples, with the aim to link 750-plus names to the state's 330 unidentified bodies and human remains cases.
Detective Chief Inspector Glen Browne manages the registry and hopes it will help find closure for families.
"It's a very quick and simple process. We take a swab from the mouth and that swab is sealed up and sent off to our labs where a DNA profile is developed," he said.
"That profile goes into a very specific index, in our NSW and national databases, where it can only be matched against the DNA profiles we have from unidentified bodies and human remains.
"When we conducted centres in the northern part of NSW, we had more than 100 family members come forward.
"There have been a couple of cases where we thought they were links between long-term missing people and unidentified bodies, but through family members coming forward and providing samples, we've been able to rule out those links, which has sent our investigations in different directions."
DCI Browne said the ideal way to find links between missing people and unidentified bodies was through direct DNA.
"Unfortunately, a lot of our cases date back to the 1940s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s where we didn't capture a direct DNA sample from the missing person," he said.
"These days, when someone goes missing, we try and get that direct DNA sample as quickly as we can. We try to seize a toothbrush, a hairbrush or some other personal effect, so that we can actually get that person's DNA profile.
"For a lot of our historic cases, obviously we didn't capture or see samples when the person went missing, so the only hope we have for those long-term cases now is to get DNA from biologically-related family members of those long term missing people."
DNA collection will continue in the southern part of the state this week with officers to head to Griffith on Tuesday, Wagga on Thursday and Queanbeyan on Friday.
The program will be finalised in National Missing Persons Week at the start of August this year with collection centres in Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle.
