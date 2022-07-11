The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border health experts urge residents to get COVID boosts ahead of surge

TH
By Ted Howes
July 11 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GET BOOSTED: Border region health experts have encouraged people aged over 30 to take advantage of the opportunity to get a fourth dose of COVID vaccination. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Border Region residents have been urged to get a fourth COVID vaccination ahead of an expected surge of cases in coming weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.