Border Region residents have been urged to get a fourth COVID vaccination ahead of an expected surge of cases in coming weeks.
Ovens Murray Public Health Unit operational director Jody Bellette and cancer specialist Craig Underhill pleaded with residents to help ease the pressure on an already strained health system.
The plea follows the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) extending the eligibility criteria to receive fourth doses, allowing anyone over 30 to get the jab from their GP or pharmacy.
"Over the coming weeks we are expecting an increase in COVID cases due to BA4 and 5," Ms Bellette said.
"We know that as a community we've managed to hold COVID at bay quite well in the past and we are really confident our community can come together again.
"As part of the preparedness for this next wave ATAGI extended the eligibility criteria for the winter dose.
"People 30 to 49 can come forward and get a vaccination.
"We know that those 50 and older are more likely to end up in hospital or, indeed, die if they don't get a COVID 19 vaccination.
"So we are really encouraging anyone in that age group of 50 and over to come forward to their GPs or to pharmacy and get that winter dose and try to maintain their COVID 19 vaccination levels."
Dr Underhill said the hope of two doses of vaccine to "end the pandemic" or achieve "herd immunity via infection" had not been realised.
He said new variants were continuing to emerge making re-infection more likely.
"The risk of long COVID seems to rise with re-infection. Two doses of vaccine are not enough to protect against infection," he said.
"Boosters protect against catching COVID and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalisations. They are more effective than having had previous COVID infection.
"Our health system is under severe pressure to provide good care. We don't need COVID surges as well.
"We don't need long COVID clogging up our health system."
Dr Underhill stressed the need to slow the spread by wearing a mask indoors, ensuring good ventilation of indoor spaces and to get boosted.
"Do it for yourself but do it for vulnerable people, your elderly parents or neighbours, do it for the health system so you can access care when you need it and please do it for the exhausted health care workers," he said.
"We are hoping people will come forward and get that fourth dose. We have an opportunity here to be a bit more prepared."
