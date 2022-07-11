The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Christine Oguche makes her A-grade debut for Lavington Panthers

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 11 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPPORTUNITY: Christine Oguche lines up a shot against Rovers during the 17-year-old's A-grade debut with Lavington Panthers on Saturday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Christine Oguche's whirlwind netball season continues with the 17-year-old making her A-grade debut for Lavington against Wangaratta Rovers on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.