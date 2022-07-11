Christine Oguche's whirlwind netball season continues with the 17-year-old making her A-grade debut for Lavington against Wangaratta Rovers on the weekend.
The Panthers had two teenagers lining-up in goals in the last quarter, with Oguche teaming up with Liv Sanson.
Oguche shot nine goals, while Sanson landed 22 in what was a best on court performance by the young goal attack.
"We really look to both Liv and Christine as stars of the future at Lavington and it's really nice to see them on court together combining so well," Lavington coach Linda Robinson said.
"They've played together before in the O and M side and they were already forming a nice combination.
"Christine's such a target and our midcourters Maddi and Ange fed to her really well."
Maddy Plunkett was the leading scorer for the Panthers with 38 goals, while new star recruit Emily Stewart was unavailable for the clash.
"It just provided a really great opportunity for us to give our young players a run and they really rewarded us with great performances."
The Panthers face Wodonga Bulldogs next round.
