Paying double wages to replace drivers is something a critical transportation service in Wodonga has been trying to avoid during the pandemic.
Ron Finemore Transport has been running vaccination hubs and requires visitors to take a Rapid Antigen Test.
The interiors of trucks are sanitised to reduce the likelihood of workers catching COVID.
Safety compliance and risk manager Shane Tucker said drivers were "critically skilled" workers in an ageing workforce that were hard to replace on short notice.
"Our drivers and prime movers are an essential link of the supply chain that keeps essential goods flowing to those who need them, and protecting drivers and other staff is paramount," he said.
"With a fleet of 289 prime movers travelling over 1.3 million kilometres every week across the eastern seaboard and 900-plus staff, we take every opportunity to provide the safest possible work environment."
The company delivers essential goods for companies like Ampol, Aldi and Woolworths.
Partner at Wodonga's Solar Integrity, Bobbi McKibbin, felt the need to take stock recently.
She said the loss to her company was "well into the thousands" after employees took sick leave, and had not included those who took annual leave as close contacts.
"Just did the calculations of lost time due to sick leave for 1 January to 30 June 2022. It was massive. This is a workplace that before COVID rarely had anyone taking sick leave. I also put a dollar value on it. Interesting exercise. Anyone else done theirs?," her Tweet read.
Ms McKibbin said she was interested to hear from other businesses facing similar situations.
"There was a lot of chatter about the current wave that we're experiencing with COVID, and the lower than expected uptake of the third vaccination," she said.
"It got me thinking, 'nearly all of our workplaces have COVID now, and ... I wonder what the lost time of work amounts to as a result of COVID so far this year'. So I calculated it."
Ms McKibbin said Solar Integrity was a workplace that "rarely had sick leave" before the pandemic, with employees entitled to eight days a year.
"It's not something we've ever had to worry about, lost production time, it's never been an issue," she said.
"Obviously with the impact of COVID, it certainly changed all of that."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
