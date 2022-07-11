Community members are being invited to nominate places they believe have heritage significance in Albury.
Nominations are also accepted to delist heritage items from the Albury Local Environmental Plan 2010. Albury Council is revising its heritage strategy in partnership with Charles Sturt University.
Charles Sturt University's Associate Professor Dirk Spennemann said survey findings from round one of the review showed Albury's heritage was important to the community.
There are 13 state heritage listings, one Declared Aboriginal Place, 245 local heritage places and 16 Heritage Conservation Areas in the Albury LGA.
Albury mayor Kylie King said residents were encouraged to submit nominations on the council website.
"Heritage places aren't just buildings, they could include things such as social places, cultural sites, trees and natural landscapes," she said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
