Girl found guilty at hearing of assault on ex-friend after being taunted

A teenage girl who lashed out at a former friend while working at an Albury shopping centre lost a hearing into the assault charge on Monday.
The girl, now 17, had tried to argue the injuries suffered were too minor to prove she inflicted actual bodily harm.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said the injuries suffered constituted only a red mark, that there was nothing permanent left behind and that the victim did not require treatment.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs put to the hearing before Albury Children's Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin the injuries were serious enough to constitute actual bodily harm.
Sergeant Coombs put photographs before Ms McLaughlin of the victim's injuries from the altercation in West End Plaza on October 26, 2021.
The girl, who was 16 at the time and at work, pleaded guilty to breaching an apprehended violence order but not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"It's my submission," Sergeant Coombs said, "that the red mark on chest (in the photograph of the victim) is blood."
Ms McLaughlin took submissions from both Mr Hemsley and Sergeant Coombs on whether the injuries suffered were serious enough to prove the charge.
Ultimately, Ms McLaughlin found that despite the offence being at the lower end of the scale for such an assault, the injuries were indeed more than just a legislative determinant of "transient" or "trifling".
"Your honour can find the mark on the chest and the arm are more than transient (or) trifling," Sergeant Coombs said.
Mr Hemsley said while this did not excuse the girl's behaviour, there had been a degree of provocation involved in the incident.
The girl had been taking out a workplace bin when approached by the girls.
The victim, he said, called her names, referring to her having had an abortion and how that made her a "slut".
Ms McLaughlin referred the girl to NSW Juvenile Justice for the preparation of a plan for her rehabilitation.
The case was adjourned to September 5.
