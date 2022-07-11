The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Springdale Heights 16-year-old used metal scraper to hit victim to chest, forearm

By Albury Children's Court
July 11 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girl found guilty at hearing of assault on ex-friend after being taunted

A teenage girl who lashed out at a former friend while working at an Albury shopping centre lost a hearing into the assault charge on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.