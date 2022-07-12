Flexible, varied learning

At GOTAFE, our vocational training courses are designed to give you real-world experience to set you up for success in the workforce.
When you decide to take control of your future and do the new you, choose GOTAFE to help you get there with job-ready skills.
GOTAFE is a Major Sponsor of GVL and OMFNL and many of our students play in the leagues.
Mooroopna Cats Footballers and GOTAFE Students, Jack Lear and Jai Carn not only share a passion for their sport, they're also third year electrotechnology apprentices.
After completing high school, Jack went on to study at university, but felt like it wasn't right for him.
Jack did some research and after considering all his options, he decided to enrol in a Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician (UEE30811) at GOTAFE.
Electrotechnology is something Jack has always been interested in and by studying his apprenticeship at GOTAFE he is gaining real-world experience.
"The hands-on education makes it a lot easier to learn," he said.
There's a lot more to being an electrician than plugs and switches.
You'll work with all sorts of people and in all sorts of environments.
GOTAFE students learn in fully-equipped workshops to develop practical skills including installing, testing, repairing, and maintaining electrical systems and equipment to work on a variety of commercial, residential, and industrial projects.
Jack is now in the final year of his apprenticeship and is looking forward to becoming fully qualified and pursuing a career in the field he loves.
Jai also decided to study Electrotechnology at GOTAFE and enjoys the flexible and varied learning environment.
Undertaking his apprenticeship through GOTAFE has given Jai the ability to work in a field he is passionate about and set him up for future success.
"It gives people opportunities outside mainstream pathways to get an education and potentially get a job as well," he said.
For Jai, his education is about more than just getting a qualification.
Making friendships and having new experiences is important to Jai.
"Meeting new people is probably one thing I really like about GOTAFE," he said.
Whatever your passion, GOTAFE can help put you on the path to where you want to be.
With more than 120 courses, including free TAFE priority courses, you're sure to find something you love at GOTAFE.
If you're considering your study options for 2023 or rethinking your career plans, help is close at hand with the free services at Wodonga TAFE.
Take some of the stress out of the decision-making process and talk to the friendly team about the options available for local study.
Free careers and jobs advice and career counselling
The Skills & Jobs HQ at Wodonga TAFE offers a range of free and local services.
Fully qualified and knowledgeable careers counsellors offer impartial advice - meaning they give you real advice about ALL the possibilities available at Wodonga TAFE AND further afield.
They will help you discover where your talents lie and can help you choose the course you need to build your knowledge and skills in the industry you are passionate about.
Free TAFE options and other government fee incentives
Free TAFE opportunities are available with Wodonga TAFE, along with subsidised fee arrangements for students who are eligible to access government funding.
Choosing this option can give some financial relief to an education and career pathway.
As a student you may be able to start your career journey without the worry of adding financial burdens.
You can complete your qualification with Wodonga TAFE and be confident you are ready to enter the workforce with real and relevant knowledge and skills that are in demand in your chosen industry.
TAFE-to-university pathways
There are many ways to get to a dream career, and a TAFE to university pathway is worth considering.
Successful completion of a Certificate IV, Diploma, or Advanced Diploma qualification with Wodonga TAFE may lead you directly into a university program.
Our agreed university partnerships may enable you to receive credit towards a university degree for the studies you complete with Wodonga TAFE.
As you gain skills and confidence through your studies you will be well placed to progress your studies to university, if you choose.
Impressive facilities to make your step into industry easier
Wodonga TAFE has worked closely with industry partners to ensure training is current and relevant to employer requirements.
Whether you are a student or an apprentice, you will gain hands-on experience in practical workspaces and equipment that is industry-standard.
The new Trades Training Centre caters for multiple trades with equipment available for quality learning experiences. Become skilled, knowledgeable, and employable.
When it comes to further education there are plenty of options so make sure you pick what suits your learning style and career goals.
UNIVERSITY
Australia is home to 43 universities, where you can study a wide range of subject areas.
Study duration will vary depending on the qualification and if you study full time or part time.
VOCATIONAL EDUCATION AND TRAINING (VET)
There are more than 1400 VET qualifications to choose from, offered through Registered Training Organisations, Technical and Further Education (TAFE), and some universities. TAFE can also be used as a pathway into university.
Study duration varies taking between three months and three years.
APPRENTICESHIPS AND TRAINEESHIPS
Apprenticeships and traineeships are VET courses that combine paid work with training. Training can be provided on-the-job, off-the-job, or both.
An apprenticeship is a structured training arrangement of usually three-and-a-half or four years, while traineeships usually last between nine months and four years.
SHORT-TERM TRAINING
Higher education short courses: A short course can give you an introduction to a study area to see if it's a good fit. They're generally six-months long, and can be credited towards another higher education qualification if you continue further study.
Skill Sets: Skill Sets are vocational education units of competency which can be studied individually. Study duration varies but there's usually credit towards a VET qualification if you continue further study.
Tertiary preparation courses: A tertiary preparation course, or an enabling course, can help you develop the skills and knowledge to get you into a course you may have missed out on due to grades. Generally speaking, there's no credit towards a degree qualification.
Microcredentials: These are a new form of "bite-sized" training, a less formal way to learn a specific skill or about a topic.
Some microcredentials can be completed in just a few hours, while others take up to a year.
Every parent knows that given the opportunity, their child can shine.
And as Australia's largest regional university, Charles Sturt University knows that when your child fills their potential they'll go on to help communities grow and flourish.
That's why we introduced the Charles Sturt Advantage early offer program.
With the Charles Sturt Advantage, eligible students can get a guaranteed spot in one of our university courses before they sit their final high school exams.
Sydney mother, Nicole Payne, was delighted when her daughter, Sarah, received an offer to study a Bachelor of Veterinary Technology at Charles Sturt's Wagga Wagga campus through the program.
"Sarah has never wavered from what she wanted to do," Nicole said.
"The fact she got an offer before she has even finished Year 12 is just so exciting for her."
The Charles Sturt Advantage early offer program considers a student's Year 11 results together with their soft skills - things like empathy, resilience and commitment to making this world a world worth living in.
Soft skills are skills for the future, valued more and more by savvy employers looking to hire university graduates.
Applying for the Charles Sturt Advantage program is easy and last year we made almost 4,000 early offers.
"It was such an easy process," Nicole said.
"Sarah never had to ask me any questions and she put the application all together herself.
"It must have been very simple because she did the application the same night that we spoke about it.
"She will get a lot from being out there.
"New friends, new mindset, kids who have the same type of mentality.
"She is just beside herself; she is so happy.
"I would 100 per cent recommend the Charles Sturt Advantage early-offer program.
"If your child knows what course they want to study and it is available through the program, they should absolutely apply."
When your child studies with Charles Sturt University, they'll also benefit from hands-on learning, flexible study options and connections to industry that bring real-world experience.
That's why Charles Sturt is the number one university in Australia for grads who get jobs according to the QILT Graduate Outcomes Survey 2021.
With applications for the next round of Charles Sturt Advantage early offer program closing on September 4, now is the time to apply.
