A Thurgoona teenager who took a stolen car for a joy ride has been warned he is on a one-way trip to jail.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told the 18-year-old he had to change his behaviour or else he faced dire consequences.
"If you continue to offend in this way, that's where you're going to end up, in full-time custody," Ms McLaughlin said, pointing out he had admitted to two "very serious offences".
Jayden Butler, of Buffalo Crescent, pleaded guilty to charges of take and drive a conveyance and also to never licensed person drive on road.
This related to an incident that took place on April 4.
Police told the court how the victim of the crime, who worked for Hertz car rentals, drove a Toyota Hilux into a car park at the Quest apartments in Townsend Street, Albury, just before 11.30pm.
The vehicle was loaded with storage drums.
After parking the utility, he went to his hotel room.
A few hours later, at 3.45am, a younger teenage friend of Butler's approached the ute, opened the front passenger door and began rummaging inside.
He found the vehicle's key then left, returning soon after with Butler and a third teenager.
They all got in via the driver's door, with Butler taking the wheel and driving off before abandoning the vehicle.
The court was told this was all captured on high-definition CCTV footage.
The owner discovered the theft at 7am, with police finding the ute behind a Crisp Street property at 10.30am.
The teenager who first opened the ute was arrested with Butler in West End Plaza about 3.30pm.
Butler will not find out his fate until next month after Ms McLaughlin ordered a sentence assessment report.
Ms McLaughlin adjourned the charges to August 17.
