Ruby looking for a rapid Albury return

Trainer Donna Scott is eagerly anticipating Rapid Ruby having her first start for the stable at Albury on Tuesday.
A recent stable addition, Rapid Ruby was formerly trained at Caulfield by Nick Ryan and boasts a consistent record of one win and four placings from seven starts.
Advertisement
The three-year-old filly resumes from a lengthy spell after finishing unplaced at Flemington at her most recent start in January.
Rapid Ruby was a recent trial winner at Tatura before being transferred to the Scott stable.
Scott said the distance of the $25,000 Class One Handicap, (1000m) was the biggest query.
"She obviously comes from the Nick Ryan stable and there are quite a few local boys that own her," Scott said.
"They decided to send her up here to try and win a few races and see what happens.
"She hasn't won at the distance but is rock hard fit.
"I wouldn't say she is a certainty or anything like that but she is short in the market and her form suggests she should be.
"Hopefully her ability gets her over the line but otherwise she may be looking for 1200m.
"I would be a bit more confident if the race was over that extra furlong."
Rapid Ruby is set to be partnered by Simon Miller.
Miller has enjoyed a solid season to sit second in the SDRA jockey title and is also guaranteed of winning Albury Racing Club's jockey premiership.
Rapid Ruby is quoted as the $4.20 second favourite in pre-post markets with the Mitch Beer trained Extreme Prince the early $3.40 elect.
ALSO IN SPORT
The filly was meant to race at Wagga last week but missed getting a run after the meeting was abandoned after three races.
"I'm really happy with what I've seen so far and she looks a nice horse," Scott said.
"There was another race at the meeting over 1175m but we decided to target the easier race over 1000m.
Advertisement
"It's a Class One and we are all in the same boat and have won a maiden and are now looking for our next win."
Tuesday's meeting at Albury will be the last before the new season commences on August 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.