Flexible, varied learning Advertising Feature

Choose the option that's right for you

At GOTAFE, our vocational training courses are designed to give you real-world experience to set you up for success in the workforce.



When you decide to take control of your future and do the new you, choose GOTAFE to help you get there with job-ready skills.

GOTAFE is a Major Sponsor of GVL and OMFNL and many of our students play in the leagues.



Mooroopna Cats Footballers and GOTAFE Students, Jack Lear and Jai Carn not only share a passion for their sport, they're also third year electrotechnology apprentices.

After completing high school, Jack went on to study at university, but felt like it wasn't right for him.



Jack did some research and after considering all his options, he decided to enrol in a Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician (UEE30811) at GOTAFE.

Electrotechnology is something Jack has always been interested in and by studying his apprenticeship at GOTAFE he is gaining real-world experience.



"The hands-on education makes it a lot easier to learn," he said.

There's a lot more to being an electrician than plugs and switches.



You'll work with all sorts of people and in all sorts of environments.



GOTAFE students learn in fully-equipped workshops to develop practical skills including installing, testing, repairing, and maintaining electrical systems and equipment to work on a variety of commercial, residential, and industrial projects.

Jack is now in the final year of his apprenticeship and is looking forward to becoming fully qualified and pursuing a career in the field he loves.

Jai also decided to study Electrotechnology at GOTAFE and enjoys the flexible and varied learning environment.



Undertaking his apprenticeship through GOTAFE has given Jai the ability to work in a field he is passionate about and set him up for future success.

"It gives people opportunities outside mainstream pathways to get an education and potentially get a job as well," he said.

For Jai, his education is about more than just getting a qualification.



Making friendships and having new experiences is important to Jai.



"Meeting new people is probably one thing I really like about GOTAFE," he said.

Whatever your passion, GOTAFE can help put you on the path to where you want to be.



With more than 120 courses, including free TAFE priority courses, you're sure to find something you love at GOTAFE.

