YOUR SAY: Don't hold your breath for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital

I started my four-year nurse training at the old Albury Base Hospital in January 1966 and was told by the then-matron that I would finish the four years in a new hospital on Borella Road. Roll on to 1994 when I finally got to work there. Nearly 30 years later before that was a reality.
Nothing has changed with state and federal governments. Regional area needs are still not considered as important as the big cities. Politicians need to live here to experience the desperate need for a new hospital. Don't hold your breath Albury-Wodonga as if past experience is anything to go by it will take another 30 years.
By what authority has Albanese promised $380 million of Australia's taxation revenue to Ukraine? Australia is over $1 trillion in debt, people are homeless and flood victims can't get adequate help. Our involvement in Afghanistan (which was an illegal unprovoked war of aggression) has led to societal destruction with children starving.
Why is there no money for our people or those we have damaged but there is a spare $380 million to finance slaughter in Ukraine and enrich the American military-industrial complex?
I note in the July 4 editorial the statement "as long as Russia and China don't attack any member states, they have nothing to fear".
We need to look outside of the European sector and consider how Russia's voice against Israel has been growing daily. Israel and Egypt have become focal points of European focus on looking for alternative gas supplies. Israel and Egypt have begun to export gas to Europe and this will infuriate Russia as it challenges her domination of gas supply.
The vast oil and gas deposits in the Mediterranean have long been a focus of Russia; if she was to control those assets, she would have major control over Europe. It would only take a blockade of the Mediterranean, Red Sea and Persian Gulf to put a stranglehold on world hydrocarbons.
Russia has a foot hold in Syria and has major influence in the North African arena. Russia and her allies in the Middle East are very active against the USA and her alliances trying to push them out.
China has a naval base at the southern end of the Red Sea and has held naval exercises with Russia and others.
