YOUR SAY: Don't hold your breath for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital

By Letters to the Editor
July 12 2022 - 11:30pm
LONG PROCESS: A reader remembers being told about the new Albury Base Hospital in the 1960s, nearly 30 years before it actually arrived. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Don't hold breath for new hospital

I started my four-year nurse training at the old Albury Base Hospital in January 1966 and was told by the then-matron that I would finish the four years in a new hospital on Borella Road. Roll on to 1994 when I finally got to work there. Nearly 30 years later before that was a reality.

Local News

