The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Yarrawonga's Kennedy family reflects following Mylah's A-grade debut

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:33am, first published 4:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAY TO REMEMBER: 13-year-old Mylah Kennedy and her sister Tilly, 19, after the young Pigeons duo played their first A-grade Ovens and Murray netball game together for Yarrawonga in front of family last weekend. Picture: contributed

Yarrawonga's Kennedy family thought nothing could top the excitement they felt when youngest sibling Mylah received the call up into the Pigeons' A-grade netball side last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.