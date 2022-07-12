Yarrawonga's Kennedy family thought nothing could top the excitement they felt when youngest sibling Mylah received the call up into the Pigeons' A-grade netball side last weekend.
That was until the 13-year-old scored her first senior goal at Myrtleford.
To make it even more special, older sister Tilly was right there on court with her.
"I almost started crying when they said Mylah was going on court," Tilly said.
"The whole family got a real kick out of it too.
"When she got her first goal, everyone in the crowd just started cheering. I was in wing defence and I started getting watery eyes.
"I was on Saige (Broz) and she was just running rings around me, I forgot I was playing.
"I was just so proud to see her on the court, and to play with her was unreal."
Dad Chris, a dual Pigeons' senior football premiership coach, mum Katrina, sister Maddie and brother Jobe were all right behind them on the sidelines, while the talented teenager was taken under the wings of the Pigeons' senior leaders.
"I was so relieved when that goal went in," Mylah said.
"The crowd was really loud and it was so cool.
"The whole team was supporting me and they all congratulated me."
In true sibling fashion, Mylah wasn't afraid to serve up some banter to her big sister post-match.
"She was getting into me because she's debuted younger than me, I was 14 turning 15," Tilly laughed.
"Normally she'll watch my games and critic me and we do give it to each other a bit."
Oldest sibling Maddie, who is a midcourt player in the Pigeons' B-grade side, admitted she takes on the role as the "peace keeper."
"Those two are very similar, everyone says how alike they are with the same temper," Maddie said.
She recalled the sense of pride she felt watching her little sister take the next step in her netball career.
"I was straight up with the camera and was texting all of the family," she said.
"She didn't look out of place or lack confidence at all.
"Obviously I got my license first and she would nag me from a young age to take her to the courts. I was playing in goals myself then so I would practice and she would jump in with me.
"She was my little sidekick for a while there and now she's better than me and has debuted in A-grade before I have.
"I started playing at Yarra when I was 13 and she would have been four-years-old, so she's been coming to training ever since then."
There wouldn't be too many netballers at Yarrawonga that don't know Mylah, whether from her helping out with drills on training nights or picking the senior players' brains for tips. There's no denying her passion for the game.
"The senior girls have always been so patient with her," Katrina said.
"She learns so much from them.
"When Tilly would go to VNL training Mylah would jump in the car and she would take a notebook and sit in the stands taking notes to bring back.
"I guess not many would take their notebooks and go just to watch training."
Tilly now makes the trip home every weekend from university in Geelong to line-up for her beloved Pigeons, on top of playing for City West Falcons.
She's inspired Mylah to dream big.
"I hope to play in the VNL and then continue to go to Suncorp and hopefully Aussie Diamonds one day," Mylah said.
17-year-old Jobe is looking on track to make his comeback from injury for the Pigeons, while his sisters are hoping to one day get the chance to all play together.
"They talk about the next generation. We've had the Bourkes, the Davis' and the Tyrells. Now it's our turn," Tilly said.
"Hopefully that will be on the cards for the future."
