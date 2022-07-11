Police seek help to locate dangerous motorbike rider on Border

Albury police officers are trying to track down the rider of a distinctive motorbike spotted travelling at high speeds on the Border.
The yellow Suzuki GSX-R1000 has been spotted in Albury, Lavington and Wodonga without number plates.
A woman has been on the back of the bike at times.
The pair have been filmed on CCTV.
"If you know who the rider is or know where the bike is garaged, please call Albury police on 6023 9299 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000," a police spokesman said.
