A suicide prevention group has been formed in Corryong to help the people of the Upper Murray on the road to recovery.
This followed what residents said has been a significant loss of people to suicide in a relatively short period of time.
Advertisement
THRIVE group member John Pitman, who joined the group after the death of his 17-year-old son last May 2021, said the community was still grieving after several calamities hit the town.
"The effects were emotional," Mr Pitman said. "We couldn't even get together as a community to process it all together."
Mr Pitman said that after his son's death Joe something needed to be done.
"The community is on edge, especially those who were affected, and it's creating uneasiness," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The group is about installing a sense of belonging and asking the question 'what can we do to support each other?'.
"We want to bring the community together to share the good moments too, particularly young people who haven't been able to pick themselves up and keep moving on."
Adele Miles from Corryong's Neighbourhood House said building the community back up had been difficult.
"People are sceptical about getting help because of the small-town nature," she said.
Pastor of Corryong Baptist church Graeme Van Brummelen said there was still a sense of hope.
"I've had to deal with half a dozen suicides in my minister term in Corryong.
"We want to do something better for our community and thrive is for social connection and intervention."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.