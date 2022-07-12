ACCESS to education for women in Albury-Wodonga in the early 1970s was a game-changer in history, a new research project reveals.
La Trobe PhD candidate Portia Dilena explored feminism on the Border in her newly-published work titled The Beginning of Feminism: the RCAE Study Centre and feminism in Albury-Wodonga in the 1970s and 1980s
Dilena spoke to women in Albury-Wodonga who completed higher education in the 1970s at the Albury-Wodonga Study Centre, and saw it as "the beginning of feminism" for them, allowing them to expand their horizons beyond the roles of wife and mother.
She said access to education had altered their lives "quite radically".
"The women of the Study Centre may not have led the 1970s women's liberation movement, but they lived it, and through it their lives changed dramatically," she wrote.
Based on interviews with past staff and students of the Albury-Wodonga Study Centre of the Riverina College of Advanced Education (now Charles Sturt University), Dilena showed the role of the centre in fostering feminism in Albury-Wodonga.
Of the interviewees, all had missed out on the chance of a further education. Jan left school at 15 and travelled with her husband to Papua New Guinea for his career; Ann worked doing "whatever I could to earn enough money" to solely support her six kids.
"It mirrored feminism," Dilena said.
"There were lots of changes - economic independence, new degrees and new jobs and new self-image, no longer being defined as only a mother or wife.
"It reflected what was happening nationally and globally in second-wave feminism."
Dilena interviewed Border women from a variety of backgrounds as part of the research, which was initially commissioned in 2019.
"Education gave them economic independence and intellectual change," she said.
"It also had a ripple effect through the wider community.
"Even today, CSU has a high proportion of mature age female students."
Dilena said she hoped her research would challenge the city- and university-centred gaze of popular memory surrounding the second-wave feminist movement of the 1970s.
She said she wanted to widen her research as the experiences of regional women have long been overlooked.
"I'd like to do more research into the role of education in regional areas to see if the experience was unique to Albury-Wodonga," she said.
"It is important that this story becomes part of our narratives about the history of feminism."
