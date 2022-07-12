Former Indi MP Cathy McGowan had an "ah" moment when she realised why women were needed in Parliament after then-prime minister Julia Gillard's misogyny speech 10 years ago.
Ms McGowan said two aspects of the speech were important to her.
"The prime minister was able to articulate in words and emotion, what she was experiencing in Parliament, and many women knew that to be true outside of Parliament," she said.
"The second thing ... was unconscious bias. Very few men actually understood what she was saying."
Farrer MP Sussan Ley said she suspected there was "a bit of off-topic theatre", but the speech had made an impact.
"I agree that reaction to the speech, even now, assesses it as a landmark moment in the life of the national Parliament.
"Federal Parliament, like many workplaces, still needs to work hard to achieve gender equality, but I think we're doing this more so now on the back of the Jenkins Review which we commissioned in 2021."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
