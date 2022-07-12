A North East fire fighter is hoping his brigade will be one of 50 across the state to receive training and equipment to provide life-saving first aid and resuscitation in response to triple zero calls.
The $3.9 million Fire Medical Response program will see Country Fire Authority volunteers notified of medical emergencies at the same time as Ambulance Victoria so they can give CPR, defibrillation and support to paramedics.
"Because of the location we could be five minutes away from the car accident in our area and we could still be waiting 40 minutes for an ambulance, so we can deliver that vital first aid in that instance," he said.
A CFA spokesperson said the organisation was still working with Ambulance Victoria to find the best locations for the FMR program, but Mr Wallace said he hoped Kiewa's brigade would be included.
"I'll be super disappointed if we're not, with all the work that's gone into it and all the push in our area, I'd be pretty disappointed if we weren't one of those 50 brigades," he said.
Ambulance Victoria's Anthony Carlyon said the FMR program was fantastic news for regional communities.
"We know that when a person suffers a cardiac arrest, every minute that CPR and defibrillation is delayed, reduces their chance of survival by 10 per cent," he said
"There's no doubt FMR will improve survival rates for people in rural and regional Victoria, and make access to emergency care in a cardiac arrest more equitable for all Victorians."
Mr Wallace said the program would attract new volunteers to the CFA and increase membership.
"We do a fair bit of protecting property now we're going to start protecting life a little bit more," he said.
The first tranche of FMR brigades are expected to be operational early next year.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
