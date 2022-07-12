Five Dean Street spaces that are hidden in plain sight are planned as the setting for a theatrical performance which will combine history and imagination in an entertaining narrative, according to the playwright.
Border creator Michelle Fracaro is in the script writing phase of creating her immersive theatre production 'Behind Closed Doors', which will take small group audiences on a guided-tour-like journey along Dean Street to visit the Regent Cinema's old rooftop garden, the old T&G building, the coronet building, hopefully the Globe Hotel and the old jail cells behind MAMA, where characters will perform and bring the area to life.
Ms Fracaro said the theatre would utilise spaces that people probably had walked past in "probably a thousand times and never really thought much about".
"So the cells, when you say to people there's cells behind MAMA they're like 'what are you talking about?' but there's a little brick building there that is actually the old jail cell," she said.
"So it gives people an insight to some of those spaces that they probably walk past every day and it's the same with the T&G building, the T&G building has this beautiful rooftop that you can go up there and it's an amazing space, so we want to activate that with you know a circus performance."
Ms Fracaro said she was hoping the performance would be ready within six to 12 months, but it would depend on funding.
She said the theatre and narratives would be "loosely" based on historic events.
"There's a lot of hearsay in history, when I've talked to the owner of The Globe he's like 'Ned Kelly stayed here', but there's no documentation to actually suggest that that happened," she said.
"We don't really know what went on there, but we walk past these beautiful historic buildings on Dean Street every day and they've got all this amazing history and it's just about making people have a reconsider of what it might be."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
